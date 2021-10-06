Poll: Majority Say Biden Administration Is Not Competent

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday revealed that more than half of U.S. adults nationwide believe President Joe Biden and his administration are not competent.

Fifty-five percent of the respondents said the Biden administration is not competent in running the government. In comparison, 42 percent of the respondents said the administration is competent.

Broken down by party preference, 62 percent of those identified as independent said the administration is not competent, versus the 35 percent who think it is. There are also 94 percent of Republicans who do not think the administration is competent compared to only five percent who think they are.

Eighty-five percent of those who identified as a Democrat said the administration is competent, versus 13 percent of Democrats who thought the administration is not.

“Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration,” said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University.

The poll also showed that Biden’s approval rating has cratered at 38 percent, the lowest approval rating since taking office. Previously, Biden’s lowest approval rating was from an Economist/YouGov poll released nearly a month ago on September 8.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted between October 1 and 4, with 1,326 U.S. adults surveyed nationwide. The survey also had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

