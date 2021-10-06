Shooting, Multiple Wounded Reported at Texas High School

Multiple people are reported to be wounded after a shooting Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

NBC 5 reported the shooting and the wounded victims, citing police confirmation.

They noted that the school is on lockdown.

CBS 21 notes that law enforcement is combing the campus, trying to find an armed individual.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Timberview High School is located “in the 7000 block of South Watson Road in Arlington.”

All Parents –@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

UPDATE: CBS 21 reports that police are seeking a shooting suspect, identified as Timothy George Simpkins, 18. He is allegedly driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

