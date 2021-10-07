New Hampshire congressional candidate Matt Mowers in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News slammed Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) for campaigning with defund the police sympathizer Palana Hunt-Hawkins, a mayoral candidate in Rochester.

“Chris Pappas’s continuous disregard for New Hampshire’s law enforcement shows that he’s more interested in coddling the far left-wing of his party than he is concerned about the safety of New Hampshire’s families,” Mowers told Breitbart News.

“It is no surprise that police organizations and associations around New Hampshire opposed Pappas last year because he continues to use them as a political punching bag,” Mowers added. “Pappas should withdraw his endorsement of this fringe candidate who wants to defund the police.”

Mowers also told Breitbart News he is a staunch law enforcement supporter and will never stop working to keep New Hampshire’s First Congressional District safe. “I will always have the backs of our law enforcement officers because they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and deserve our respect and support,” he said.

In May, Hunt-Hawkins boasted she was the only Rochester City councilor to vote in favor of terminating two new Rochester Police Department positions over five years “to help the city with the ‘drug and mental health crises.’”

Her comment was made on Twitter, which has since been deleted. According to a screenshot of the retweet, Hunt-Hawkins asked people to attend the Rochester City Council “to use the current vacancies to add mental health specialists and recover coaches instead.”

The retweet also included a graphic, stating, “Invest in our communities – Defund Dover and Rochester PDs” with a BLM logo included in the original. Pappas’s campaigning with a radical defund the police advocate speaks to his radical political positions. Pappas supports President Biden’s radical $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal, which reportedly includes items such as free child care, paid leave, health care, global warming initiatives, free community college tuition, subsidized housing, and Medicare expansion to offer dental, vision, and hearing benefits. Moreover, Pappas has nearly voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 100 percent of the time.