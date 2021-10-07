Poll: Nancy Pelosi Rated Least Popular Leader in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been rated the least popular leader in Congress, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

Voters were asked to rate their impressions of the top leaders in Congress, including House Speaker Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Of all of the leaders, Pelosi proved to be the least popular, with 60 percent indicating they view her unfavorably. Of those, 51 percent view her “very” unfavorably.

McConnell and Schumer did not fare significantly better, as a majority, 55 percent and 54 percent, respectively, view them unfavorably. Of those, 43 percent have a “very” unfavorable view of the New Yorker, and 36 percent have a “very” unfavorable view of the Kentucky Republican.

Only 35% of Likely U.S. Voters now have a favorable view of @SpeakerPelosi – her worst numbers ever. 60% disapprove.https://t.co/cunHMrjBWw pic.twitter.com/MCQOiNPLpp — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 6, 2021

McCarthy fared the best of all, garnering an unfavorable rating of 34 percent. His favorability was higher, at 42 percent. Nearly a quarter, 24 percent, said they remain unsure.

Notably, Pelosi’s numbers drastically vary along party lines, as 64 percent of Democrats have a favorable view of her, compared to 13 percent of Republicans and 25 percent of independents.

However, Rasmussen finds that partisanship “does not fully explain Pelosi’s remarkable unpopularity”:

As might be expected, 79% of Republicans have a Very Unfavorable impression of Pelosi, but so do 21% of Democrats. The real difference, however, is that 57% of voters not affiliated with either major party have a Very Unfavorable view of Pelosi. By comparison, Schumer provokes less intense dislike, with 67% of Republicans, 18% of Democrats and 48% of unaffiliated voters giving him a Very Unfavorable rating.

The survey, taken October 3-4, 2021, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

The ratings come as Congress grapples over the Biden administration’s multitrillion-dollar spending bonanza, which the president continues to insist will cost “zero” dollars. Notably, the Congressional Budget Office said the infrastructure bill “would add $256 billion to the deficit over ten years” alone.

This week, Pelosi and Schumer chose Halloween, October 31, as the date to pass Biden’s radical agenda.