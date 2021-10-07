Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Wednesday pledged in a letter to Republican colleagues that he would not support any of them for higher office if they vote for the final defense bill or any other bill that results in a military draft for women or red flag laws risking a service member’s 2nd Amendment rights.

In the letter dated October 6, Roy wrote:

With as much respect as I can possibly muster, given the absurdity of the subject matter, I must share with all my Republican colleagues in the Senate and the House that I cannot in good conscience vote for any member of either body for any office — whether it be President, Speaker, Leader, or otherwise — if that individual votes for the final NDAA, or any other legislation, that results in final passage of a.) red flags laws risking the 2nd Amendment rights of our military service members, and/or b.) a provision to force my daughter to register for selective service and ultimately risk her conscription by the federal government. This is, unfortunately, a non-negotiable deal-breaker for me.

NEW: 🚨🚨🚨 In a Wednesday letter to Republicans in the House and Senate, Roy warned that if any of them voted for the NDAA as it stands now, they will never receive his vote for "President, Speaker, Leader, or otherwise."#DontDraftOurDaughtershttps://t.co/5BeuQfgPsn — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) October 6, 2021

The House passed the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act on September 24, which authorized a 2022 Pentagon budget of $768 billion as well as the department’s activities.

The bill, which 135 Republicans voted for, included a provision that would extend the military draft to women and another that would allow for the confiscation of service members’ firearms and prohibiting them from purchasing a firearm commercially.

He also slammed other provisions in the bill in his letter:

As you know, the recently passed NDAA not only failed to hold to account the Department of Defense brass who were complicit in the Afghanistan failures, but includes a number of incredibly troubling provisions involving — among other things — woke policies about race and sexual orientation, green new deal policies, and taxpayer subsidies for abortion pills like Plan B. These provisions are endemic of the rotten culture of the swamp — a reality made worse by the fact the NDAA is always used as a Christmas tree for terrible policies to which Republicans dutifully surrender under the guise of ‘pay raises for troops’ or ‘we must do this for the military.’

But Roy singled out the provisions on drafting women in the military and gun confiscation as “absolutely indefensible and horrific.” The provision on a military draft for women was authored by Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), according to the New York Post.

In his letter, he addressed at length eight different arguments put forth by fellow Republicans to not oppose extending the draft to women, as well as his opposition to the gun confiscation provision.

Rep. Roy NDAA Speaker Ultimatum Final 10.6.21 by Kristina Wong on Scribd

He acknowledged that “a number” of his colleagues were angry at him for publicizing these provisions in the bill they voted for. However, he has not stopped being vocal about his opposition.

THREAD: there is no excuse for @GOP to have voted for the #NDAA and Americans should turn the heat up on the @SenateGOP and the @HouseGOP when it bounces back to fix the bill or kill it. #DontDraftOurDaughters #2A https://t.co/dV3bE26DDf — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 24, 2021

Roy said in a recent interview his fellow Republicans are voting for the bill because of “power” and the “defense industrial complex.”

“Nobody in Washington wants to fight these big institutions. But that’s what we need to do if we want to actually change this town,” he said September 28 on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight.

"Nobody in Washington, Republicans, want to fight these big institutions, but that's what we need to do if we want to actually change this town." Rep. Roy & @TuckerCarlson discuss why so many House Rs voted to draft America's daughters (and for other leftist garbage) last week: pic.twitter.com/fYTRYIQcm8 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) September 28, 2021

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.