The left-wing Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen will reportedly meet with the U.S. House committee investigating the January 6 riot, according to CNN.

During her testimony before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Tuesday and her interview on 60 Minutes Sunday, Haugen charged that Facebook pushes divisive discourse on its platform to increase profits, alleging the company played a role in the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill by lifting the 2020 election safeguards it had put in place. When asked for a solution, Haugen asserted that people such as herself should be the ones in charge of regulating Facebook.

“Right now, the only people in the world who are trained to analyze these experiments, to understand what is happening inside of Facebook, are people who ‘grew up’ inside of Facebook, or Pinterest, or another social media company,” Haugen said before the committee.

As it turns out, just one day after she testified before Congress, three sources confirmed to CNN she will be meeting with the January 6 committee as early as Thursday.

“The select committee is also interested in hearing from Haugen, CNN has learned, as she could provide insight into how Facebook was used to ultimately facilitate violence that occurred at the US Capitol on January 6,” reported CNN.

The report follows a tweet from House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Monday that the select committee “will need to hear from her [Haugen], and get internal info from Facebook to flesh out their role.”

“According to this Facebook whistleblower, shutting down the civic integrity team and turning off election misinformation tools contributed to the Jan 6 insurrection,” tweeted Schiff. ” The Select Committee will need to hear from her, and get internal info from Facebook to flesh out their role.”

In a statement following Haugen’s testimony, Facebook Director of Policy Communications Lena Pietsch blasted the former product manager, characterizing Haugen as a low-level employee who had no direct relationship with the types of issues she raised:

Today, a Senate Commerce subcommittee held a hearing with the form product manager at Facebook who worked for the company for less than two years, had no direct reports, never attended a decision-point meeting with C-level executives – and testified more than six times to not working on the subject matter in question. We don’t agree with her characterization of the many issues she testified about.

In a lengthy Facebook post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg charged that many of Haugen’s claims painted a “false narrative” that made little sense in light of the facts.

“Many of the claims don’t make any sense,” he said. “If social media were as responsible for polarizing society as some people claim, then why are we seeing polarization increase in the US while it stays flat or declines in many countries with just as heavy use of social media around the world?”

“At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being,” he added. “That’s just not true.”