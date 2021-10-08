Poll: Americans More Concerned with Jobs, Economy than the Coronavirus

Americans are more concerned with jobs and the economy than the Chinese coronavirus, an Ipsos survey released Thursday found.

The survey asked respondents to rate the “most important problem facing the U.S. today.”

A plurality, 22 percent, chose the “economy, unemployment, and jobs,” as the leading problem facing America. Thirteen percent chose public health, disease, and illness, followed by immigration (12 percent), the healthcare system (9 percent), the environment and climate (8 percent), inequality and discrimination (6 percent), crime or corruption (6 percent), terrorism and extremism (4 percent), and education (4 percent). The remaining causes saw three percent support or less.

That issue — the economy, unemployment, and jobs — also leads across party lines, as 27 percent of Republicans chose it, as did 29 percent of independents and 16 percent of Democrats. However, 16 percent of Democrats also chose public health, disease, and illness.

The survey, taken October 6-7, 2021, among 1,005 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percent.

It coincides with Friday’s lackluster jobs numbers released by the Labor Department, showing the U.S. adding 194,000 jobs in September.

As Breitbart News reported:

The September numbers are even worse than the disastrous report from August, showing only 235,000 jobs created. (August’s reported gains were revised up, however, from 235,000 to 366,000.) The sluggish pace of jobs created surprised experts again, as they predicted about 500,000 jobs created, but the economy fell short again.

Meanwhile, Biden’s approval rating continues to sink underwater as several polls released in the last few weeks show.