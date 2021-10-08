Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has denounced the partnership between progressive Democrats and billionaire disrupter George Soros.

“It should bother Americans that George Soros is bankrolling the organization whose members harassed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in the bathroom,” Gingrich wrote Thursday.

The former speaker was referring to reports this week that George Soros’ Open Society Foundations is the number one contributor to Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), a radical pro-immigration group that harassed Sen. Sinema (D-AZ) in a bathroom on the campus of Arizona State University, where she teaches.

In 2019, Open Society gave LUCHA $1.5 million in grants, nearly 90 percent of LUCHA’s reported $1.7 million in revenue for the year. Part of the remaining $200,000 in revenue was provided by a political action committee (PAC) connected to several progressive Democrat U.S. senators, including Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

The harassment of both Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema, moderate Democrat holdouts who oppose President Biden’s $3.5 trillion tax and spending package, has gone beyond the shameful bathroom incident.

Sinema was hounded by another activist while she was flying on an airplane and was intimidated by a mob waiting for her when she landed back in Washington, DC.

For his part, Sen. Manchin was accosted by protesters who blockaded his houseboat last week with kayaks and pontoon boats, insisting he drop his objections to the $3.5 trillion spending package.

“We’re working hard. We really are,” Manchin attempted to explain. “We’re going to continue to in good faith. I really want to get a good bill that’s a balanced bill, that’s well done. And I know it won’t be enough for some. It will be too much for others in West Virginia.”

Last Monday, President Biden downplayed the radical left’s bullying tactics used to pressure Sinema and Manchin into supporting his spending package, telling reporters the confrontations are “part of the process.”

“I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody,” Biden said, adding that “it’s part of the process.”

“The President’s nonchalant attitude that it is “nothing unusual” is despicable,” Gingrich wrote Thursday. “If a conservative group had done this, there is no doubt the propaganda media would be non-stop in its coverage, including calls for the FBI to investigate.”

“These harassment tactics resemble those of the Nazis in Germany, Stalin’s Russia, or Mao’s China,” he said.

“You must admire the calmness with which Sens. Sinema and Manchin responded,” Gingrich said. “But it’s not a good sign for the future of how we’re going to try to write the law in the United States using strong-arm threats to sway elected representatives.”

