Republicans ripped President Biden for September’s poor jobs report that indicated only 194,000 new jobs were created. The anticipated number of jobs to be created was 500,000.

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) tweeted the jobs report is just another disaster from the Biden-Harris administration.

“Another terrible jobs report in the Biden economy. Just 194,000 jobs added in September, far below the 500k estimate. The Biden-Harris Administration is a disaster on every front, and Americans are paying the costs!” he said.

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) tweeted that even CNN new it was a poor performance.

“Another month, another horrible jobs report. 194K jobs vs 500k jobs projected ‘Worst jobs report of the year,’ says @CNN Even CNN knows the Biden economy is a failure! Biden’s cure? Raise taxes by $2.1T,” Barr said.

Conservative Ned Ryun tweeted the numbers were “unreal” and that the created jobs did not amount to have of what was expected.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) retweeted Biden Chief of Staff Ronald Klain’s tweet, which suggested the numbers do not look so bad. “When you have to start an article with ‘It’s not as bad as it looks’ … it probably is in fact as bad as it looks,” he said

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) wondered when the Democrats will acknowledge the Biden-Harris failure. “When will Democrats finally admit this administration is a total failure?” he asked.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said it looks like the numbers can just be copied and pasted from last month. “Seems the @CNBC team can just copy & paste the same headline month after month,” he said.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) explained that under Biden’s presidency, American workers and families are hurting. “Families are paying more for necessities because of government-driven inflation,” he said.

“Biden’s plan?” Roy asked. “Put more Americans out of work with a vaxx mandate & crank up inflation w/ trillions more in new spending.”

The House Republicans’ tweeted a negative reaction from CNN about Biden’s poor job numbers. “‘194,000 net new jobs added. Way less, way less than anybody expected, and less than last month, and the worst of the year,’ CNN’s Christine Romans on the September jobs report,” the House GOP tweeted.

