Suspect Sought After Georgia Police Officer Fatally Shot During First Shift

Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot at 1 a.m. Saturday during his first shift with the Alamo, Georgia, police department.

The New York Post notes that Harrison was shot outside the Alamo police station, and details surrounding the incident are scant.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has named 43-year-old Damien Ferguson as a suspect, noting that he also goes by Luke Ferguson.

A BLUE ALERT is issued for Damien Anthony Ferguson, aka Luke Ferguson, age 43, of Alamo, GA. Ferguson is a black male, 5'10", 215 lbs., with brown eyes, and black short hair. #bluealert pic.twitter.com/779pU4bnBM — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 9, 2021

WSB-TV reports that “a reward for Ferguson’s arrest is up to $17,500 at this time.”

Officer Harrison leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old child.

Officer Dylan Harrison formerly of Cochran PD, and Middle Georgia State University Was ambushed and killed in Alamo last… Posted by McRae-Helena Police Department on Saturday, October 9, 2021

The Georgia Department of Public Safety tweeted condolences following news of Harrison’s death: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Alamo Police Department’s Officer killed in the line of duty early this morning. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Officer’s family, blood and blue.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a TPUSA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.