Homeowner Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder During 911 Call

A Montgomery County, Maryland, homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder Monday morning while on the phone with police dispatch via 911.

WUSA9 reports that the homeowner heard strange noises and went to investigate.

The homeowner also dialed 911 and began shooting at the alleged intruder while still on the phone.

Montgomery County Police Department public information officer Shiera Goff indicated that “several rounds were heard fired through the phone.”

7News notes that police arrived on scene and discovered the body of the alleged intruder in the home.

WUSA9 explains there is a shooting range inside the home and signs outside the home “warning people about the range.” Police are still trying to ascertain how the alleged intruder made entry into the home.

