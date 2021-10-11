North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) has made clear that he will not succumb to the leftist calls for his resignation for labeling the promotion of “trangenderism” and “homosexuality” in schools as “filth.”

He referred to the promotion of transgenderism and homosexuality as ‘filth’ in a clip that was recorded in June at Asbury Baptist Church, in Seagrove North Carolina, according to CBS 17. The clip has recently made its way around social media.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught "filth": "There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth." pic.twitter.com/aXjCPFKTs0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson says in the video. “And yes I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth come see me, and I’ll explain it to you.”

The video has sparked outrage on the left. Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates referred to the clip as “repugnant and offensive,” according to Fox News.

Others on the left have called for Robinson’s resignation, including North Carolina State Senators Wiley Nickel (D-16) and Jeff Jackson (D-37).

“Mark Robinson is a disgrace and an embarrassment to our state – he should resign immediately,” tweeted Sen. Nickel.

“Mark Robinson should resign,” Sen. Jackson tweeted.

I agree with @JeffJacksonNC. Mark Robinson is a disgrace and an embarrassment to our state – he should resign immediately. I stand with the LGBTQ Community and hope you will join me in condemning this hate speech from the most senior Republican elected official in our state. https://t.co/AckGzuIdA3 — Senator Wiley Nickel (@wileynickel) October 8, 2021

Robinson posted a video to his Facebook account on October 9 where he doubled down on his sentiments and refuses to cave to leftist pressure.

Mark Robinson Responds I will not back down. Posted by Mark Robinson on Saturday, October 9, 2021

“For several days now, I have been viciously attacked because of a clip video where I talk about removing the sexualization of children from the classrooms in our public education system,” Robinson states at the beginning of the video.

“Well let me tell you plainly right here and right now: I will not back down. I will not be silenced, and I will not be bullied into submission,” Robinson added. “I will continue to fight for the rights of our children to receive an education, that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom, and I don’t care who doesn’t like it.”

Robinson highlighted how the left has aimed to make his comments about the LGBTQ community rather than a conversation regarding explicit content in the classroom.

“Of course, the media and those on the left have tried to change the focus from education to the LGBTQ community, specifically that I hate them,” Robinson states. “Let me be clear, I will fight for and protect the rights of all citizens, including those in the LGBTQ community to express themselves however they want. That is their right as Americans and I don’t think that government has any role in telling them otherwise.”

“However the idea that our children should be taught about concepts of transgenderism and be exposed to sexually explicit materials in the classroom is abhorrent,” he stated.