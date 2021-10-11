Nearly 40 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty-nine people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News notes 35 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone and two of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the third shooting fatality was discovered at 11:10 p.m. Sunday night, when police found a man with gunshot wounds lying in an alley. They found the man “in the 300-block of West 102nd Street.” He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ABC 7 points out a 2-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on Friday. The girl was in her mother’s arms when someone opened fire from inside an SUV “in the 8400 block of S. Sangamon St.” around 5 p.m. The girl was shot in the arm.

Forty people were shot during the weekend of October 1-3, 2021.

HeyJackass.com explains that 3,083 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago thus far in 2021, another 632 have been shot and killed.

