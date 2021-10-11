Pete Buttigieg Silent on Airline Crisis, Praises Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg remained silent the Monday after Southwest Airlines unexpectedly canceled over 1,800 flights, choosing instead to focus his message on Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

In his first tweet since last week, Buttigieg posted on Monday, “This Indigenous Peoples’ Day, @USDOT honors the history, culture, and achievements of Native Americans and recognizes our role in ensuring Indigenous people have ready access to safe, reliable transportation services.”

Buttigieg’s focus on Indigenous Peoples’ Day aligns with the Biden administration’s effort to shift Columbus Day from celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native Americans. According to USA Today, Biden became the first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a presidential proclamation.

The tweet from Buttigieg is his first since this past weekend’s airline crisis, which resulted in more than 1,800 Southwest flight cancellations. The crisis has continued into this week, as the AP reported more than 360 flights were canceled on Monday and over 800 others were delayed.

Although the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Southwest cited “disruptive weather” as the reason for the mass cancellations, some speculated that the Southwest pilots staged a protest against the airline company’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. This speculation is fueled by a lawsuit the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) filed last Friday, as Bloomberg reported, which sought relief from a federal judge to “temporarily block the company from carrying out federally mandated coronavirus vaccinations until an existing lawsuit over alleged U.S. labor law violations is resolved.”

Many elected officials, pundits, and even Southwest passengers who had their flights canceled took to social media to show support for the purported workers’ strike.

I stand with #Southwest Airlines employees who are fighting against these mandates. This isn’t about a vaccine, this is about freedom. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 11, 2021

The Southwest employees are doing nothing wrong — they're standing up for their rights as Americans! You will NEVER be able to comply your way out of tyranny. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 11, 2021

As someone who is currently stranded in Florida when I’m supposed to be in Baltimore right now, I support the Southwest walkouts if they’re protesting vax rules. — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) October 10, 2021

A few weeks ago a #Southwest pilot spoke w/me after an event in Mesa. He sensed that SWA would soon mandate the vax. He objected but also has young kids to provide for, so he was upset. I encouraged him to pray on it, & to organize with colleagues and push back. Good for them! https://t.co/LiPcPIHcDl — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) October 11, 2021

The fight against medical tyranny is the most important fight of our lifetime. I STAND WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE EMPLOYEES! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) October 10, 2021

Just remembered I’m supposed to fly Southwest home from Miami tomorrow! Guess the Poso’s are staying in Florida longer lol Don’t give up an inch, lads! — Jack Posobiec ☦️ (@JackPosobiec) October 10, 2021

Despite the mass cancellations and social media uproar, Buttigieg has not yet made a statement addressing the situation. The official Twitter account of the U.S. Department of Transportation has remained quiet since last Friday. However, Buttigieg’s silence did not go unnoticed.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) responded to the airline crisis on Twitter by saying, “Pete Buttigieg was completely unqualified to serve as Secretary of Transportation. But Biden still picked him. Now, Pete is absent during a transportation crisis that is hurting working-class Americans.”