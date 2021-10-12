Joe Biden the Only One Wearing Mask Outdoors with Grandchildren

President Joe Biden attended church on Sunday where he was spotted as the only one wearing a mask outdoors with members of his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president wore his face covering as he left Sunday mass with his grandchildren Robert Hunter Biden II, Finnegan Biden, and Natalie Biden, who were not wearing masks.

Biden spent Columbus Day weekend with his extended family, as his nephew Cuffe Owens got married to reality TV star Meghan O’Toole King on Monday.

King appeared on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” from 2015-2018.

Owen is the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens.

Biden was also the only one wearing a mask when he returned to the White House aboard Marine One with his wife Jill and his granddaughter Naomi Biden

Biden continues to promote mask-wearing in the White House, even though he and his staff are fully vaccinated.

“We know masks work,” he said while visiting a school in September. “They are uncomfortable sometimes, and they get tired of wearing them. I understand. I really do. And I wear them in the White House.”