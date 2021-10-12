Maxine Waters Mocked for Claiming Hacker ‘Erased’ Her Twitter Account

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was mocked Tuesday after claiming that a “hacker” had “erased” her Twitter account — despite making this announcement from her account and with no evidence of past posts being deleted.

“I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased,” Waters, who serves as chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, wrote on Twitter. The California Democrat claimed she knew the culprit behind the so-called hack, vowing: “I will take care of this. M Waters.”

I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 12, 2021

Waters did not provide any further details regarding the matter. The congresswoman’s tweet sparked mockery, memes, and wise-cracking from reporters across the political spectrum.

“If you undelete my Twitter account, that will be the end of it. I will not look for you. I will not pursue you,” joked Fox News editor David Rutz.

If you undelete my Twitter account, that will be the end of it. I will not look for you. I will not pursue you. https://t.co/qUXVWd4ygm — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 12, 2021

When I only get 2 likes on a 🔥 tweet https://t.co/gqZx0D3b1A — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 12, 2021

looks like the hack goes back a few weeks https://t.co/dB9l8czvuU pic.twitter.com/rhGmtxrbgn — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 12, 2021

“I think @JoyAnnReid can help,” tweeted RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan, referring to uncorroborated claims by MSNBC host Joy Reid about so-called hackers fabricating homophobic posts on her old blog.

“It was the russians!” joked Washington Free Beacon Executive editor Brent Scher, a reference to Waters’ frequent habit of linking Russia to former President Donald Trump.

It was the russians! https://t.co/J7A5TM7T6R — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 12, 2021

The Spectator contributor and podcast host Stephen L. Miller wrote: “Ok Boomer. Let us know.”

Ok Boomer. Let us know. https://t.co/VuJcIWcSg2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2021

this is some *real* liam neeson energy tbh https://t.co/35h9XGDSr6 — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) October 12, 2021

Me, when I make a bad tweet: https://t.co/XaF0AyMPfu — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 12, 2021

lmao ok https://t.co/v6HGrP2h0h — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 12, 2021

UPDATE — (6:33 PM EST): A spokesperson for Twitter tells Reuters that the company has seen no signs that Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) account was hacked.