WH: Joe Biden ‘Proud of His Son’ Hunter Biden After Selling $375,000 Worth of Paintings

The White House defended President Joe Biden’s son Hunter for selling $375,000 worth of his artwork, despite questions about the ethics surrounding his newfound career.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the buyers of Hunter’s art would remain anonymous, as part of the “purview of the gallarist” showing his paintings.

White House ethics experts have raised flags about the arrangement between Hunter Biden and his gallarist, suggesting it would be better for the public to know who was purchasing Hunter’s art.

But Psaki cited the buyer anonymity as a feature of the arrangement.

“We still do not know and will not know who purchases any paintings and the president remains proud of his son,” she said during the White House press briefing.

The New York Post reported that Hunter Biden sold at least five copies of his paintings for $75,000 each after an art show in Los Angeles.

Hunter Biden personally met people at his art gallery show earlier this month, opening up the possibly of him speaking personally to potential buyers.

The president’s 52-year-old son remains defiant toward his critics, responding “f*ck them” when asked.

When asked about upcoming sales in July, Hunter said he would be “amazed” if his art made $10.

“I do know enough to know that the value of an artist’s work is not necessarily determined by the price,” he added. “But the price is completely subjective, and sometimes has nothing to do with anything other than the moment.”