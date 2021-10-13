President Joe Biden may be entangled in the FBI’s ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden’s finances, according to experts reacting to emails purportedly discussing Hunter and Joe sharing a bank account and one of Hunter’s business partners discussing his direct access to Joe’s finances.

In a new article, the Daily Mail highlights more emails from the infamous laptop that Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware repair shop. In one exchange, first revealed by the New York Post, Hunter himself claims that he and his father were both using a particular bank account. Columnist Miranda Devine wrote in July:

[D]ocuments on the laptop suggest a mingling of Joe’s finances with Hunter’s. In an e-mail on April 12, 2018, to his assistant Katie Dodge, Hunter complains that he has been “shut out” of one his Wells Fargo bank accounts. “Too many cooks in the kitchen. Too many profile changes and such. Happened 10 days ago too . . . My dad has been using most lines on this account which I’ve through the gracious offerings of Eric have paid for past 11 years.”

Another email in the Daily Mail‘s new story shows Eric Schwerin, Hunter’s business partner who co-founded their firm Rosemont Seneca, writing that he had personal access to an account owned by Joe, depositing a tax refund check into it and purportedly sending money from that account to Hunter. The paper writes:

Emails on Hunter’s abandoned computer show that as early as 2010, Schwerin was involved with the vice president’s tax returns. On April 9, 2010, Schwerin wrote to Hunter: ‘I was dealing all afternoon with JRB’s taxes (but solved a big issue – so it was all worth it).’ On June 10 that year, he wrote: ‘Your Dad’s Delaware tax refund check came today. I am depositing it in his account and writing a check in that amount back to you since he owes it to you. Don’t think I need to run it by him, but if you want to go ahead. If not, I will deposit tomorrow.’ [emphasis added]

“It is unclear why Schwerin had this intimate role in the vice president’s affairs rather than government officials in the Office of the Vice President,” Daily Mail reporter Josh Boswell notes.

The report then goes on to interview several experts in financial crimes, who say these emails could implicate President Biden in ongoing investigations of his son’s affairs.

“Whatever transaction you’re looking at, if there’s a connection to a family member or a friend, sure the answer is yes [they would be investigated],” said a former federal prosecutor and expert on money laundering and criminal tax law, who did not want the British paper to reveal his name.

The ex-prosecutor also said if money was flowing between Joe and Hunter, Joe could be the “target of the probe,” but it would be difficult for agents to have a sit-down with the president. “Obviously, if you’re talking about the President of the United States, you’d better have a pretty damn good reason to talk to that person,” the ex-prosecutor said.

Former U.S. Intelligence Officer and Treasury Special Agent John Cassara, who the Daily Mail touts as “an expert in money laundering investigations,” said the presidency is protecting Joe Biden from prosecution.