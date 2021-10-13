An overwhelming majority of Americans oppose the U.S. giving aid to the Taliban-controlled government in Afghanistan, a Trafalgar Group survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked, “Do you support the United States giving foreign aid to the new Taliban government of Afghanistan?”

A scant 5.9 percent indicted support for doing so, while 77.4 percent expressed opposition. Of those, 60 percent said they “strongly” oppose the U.S. giving foreign aid to the Taliban-controlled government in Afghanistan.

The sentiments are consistent across the board. Among Democrats, specifically, 64.5 percent oppose doing so, compared to 8.5. percent who support it. Notably, over a quarter of Democrats expressed no opinion on the matter.

An overwhelming 90.7 percent of Republicans oppose giving foreign aid to the Taliban-run government in Afghanistan, and of those, 79.2 percent “strongly” oppose.

Unaffiliated voters also oppose such a proposal at 81.5 percent.

The survey, taken October 7-10, 2021, among 1,074 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.99 percent:

Last month, the Taliban asked the international community for more foreign aid after the United Nations pledged $1 billion.

“It is known that the people of Afghanistan have been reeling under the brunt of war for forty years,” Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of Taliban, said in September following President Biden’s botched withdrawal from the country.

“That’s why we hope the international community will lend a helping hand to Afghanistan in various domains,” he continued, promising that the U.N. money would “reach those who deserve it.”

This week, the Group of 20 (G20) confirmed that the jihadist organization will be involved in distributing humanitarian aid in the war-torn country.