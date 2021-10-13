Terry McAuliffe Snaps on Questioner: ‘Are You Vaccinated Yet?’ ‘You’re Dangerous’

Virginia Democrat gubernatorial hopeful Terry McAuliffe this week snapped after being confronted on his position on education issues, as more parents are rising up and confronting school board leaders, and bizarrely switched the subject by asking the questioner if he had been vaccinated.

“Who do you think should be in control of education if not Virginia parents?” the conservative group Virginia Rising asked McAuliffe on Tuesday as the Democrat left an education roundtable discussion.

McAuliffe initially ignored the question, asking instead, “Are you vaccinated yet? That’s the question I want to know.”

“You should have a mask on. … You’re dangerous here,” McAuliffe continued.

As he got into the vehicle, McAuliffe boasted that he will “build education” in the state if he gets another chance as the state’s leader.

WATCH:

However, pictures and videos from the roundtable discussion show almost everyone wearing a mask except for McAuliffe.

WATCH:

.@DSMcAuliffe and I enjoyed a great roundtable discussion with parents, educators, early childhood education leaders, and my good friend @AnneHolton in Alexandria this AM. Together, we'll build a world-class education system & keep kids safely in school. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/iiWmmteA8a — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 12, 2021

That would not be the first time McAuliffe has failed to practice what he preaches. Over the summer, a passenger aboard Amtrak caught McAuliffe traveling maskless, violating Amtrak’s policy, which states:

Federal law requires all customers and employees to wear a mask at all times while onboard trains and in stations, regardless of vaccination status or state or local laws. Refusing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law; passengers may be subject to penalties under federal law, denied boarding, removed from the train and banned from future travel in the event of noncompliance.

Terry McAuliffe, who supports mask mandates in Virginia, caught on Amtrak and in NYC train station without a mask. COVID can't spread on fundraising trips? From @BrookeSingman https://t.co/zhciT8mEoi pic.twitter.com/M1ja6fHIBI — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 14, 2021

The Democrat failed to sufficiently address his state of hypocrisy, claiming to be “very good” about wearing his mask but making it about everyone else. He said people in general — not himself, specifically — can “always do better.”

McAuliffe made waves after last month’s gubernatorial debate between himself and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, stating, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

“I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions,” he said.

Youngkin has since seized on his opponent’s attack on outspoken parents involved in their children’s education:

Terry McAuliffe should learn Virginia law. #VAgov § 1-240.1. Rights of parents.

A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent's child. https://t.co/0EDigYoCze pic.twitter.com/shFwGDg8Lf — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 29, 2021

Recent surveys show McAuliffe losing ground as Election Day draws closer, particularly among independent voters.

Election Day is November 2.