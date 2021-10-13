Two Americas: Poll Shows 44% of Voters Support FBI Targeting Anti-CRT Parents, 47% Oppose

People hold up signs during a rally against "critical race theory" (CRT) being taught in schools at the Loudoun County Government center in Leesburg, Virginia on June 12, 2021. - "Are you ready to take back our schools?" Republican activist Patti Menders shouted at a rally opposing anti-racism teaching that …
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

A plurality of American voters oppose the Biden administration’s move to investigate parents publicly opposing school policies, such as Critical Race Theory (CRT), a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

This month, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he is directing the FBI to investigate parents opposing radical school policies, such as CRT, in order to combat supposed “threats of violence” against administrators. The move followed example after example of impassioned parents directly confronting school boards over their radical agenda items. 

However, a plurality of likely voters disagree with Garland’s move. According to the survey, 47 percent oppose the federal investigation. Of those, 39 percent “strongly” oppose it. Another 44 percent support the decision, and among those, just over a quarter “strongly” support it. 

US Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a press conference to announce a lawsuit against Texas at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on September 9, 2021 - The US Justice Department filed suit against the state of Texas on Thursday over its new law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US Attorney General Merrick Garland. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images).

Predictably, opinions vary vastly on party lines:

Democrats are about twice as likely as other voters to support Garland’s order for a federal investigation of alleged threats against school officials. Sixty-four percent (64%) of Democrats support the FBI investigation, but Garland’s order is supported by only 31% of Republicans and 32% of voters not affiliated with either major party. Fifty-four percent (54%) of GOP voters Strongly Oppose the federal investigation, as do 18% of Democrats and 49% of unaffiliated voters.

Respondents were also asked, “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: ‘The reported heated encounters between concerned parents and school boards often involve speech that is clearly protected by the First Amendment. Federal law enforcement muscle should never be used against protesting parents’?”

A significant majority, 68 percent, said they agree, and of those 48 percent “strongly” agree. 

Across the board, 88 percent say it is “very important” for parents to be involved in their children’s education. 

They survey, taken October 11-12, 2021, among 1,000 likely voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent. 

