2024 Poll: Donald Trump Leads Hypothetical GOP Primary by 35 Points

Former President Trump trounces all his potential Republican challengers in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary matchup, a Politico/Morning Consult survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents who they would support in the 2024 Republican presidential primary if it were held today. As he has in other hypothetical GOP primary polls, former President Trump trounced his potential competitors, garnering 47 percent support. No other candidate came close, as both former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) tied for a distant second with 12 percent support each.

Donald Trump Jr. saw six percent support, and every other candidate saw three percent support or less.

Further, the survey asked all respondents of all parties what role they believe Trump should play in the Republican Party. Overall, 47 percent said he should no longer play a role, followed by 31 percent who said he should play a “major” role and 12 percent who said he should play a “minor” role. Half of all voters, per the survey, said he should not run for president in 2024, while a quarter said he “definitely” should and ten percent say he “probably” should.

The survey, taken October 8-11, 2021, among 1,999 registered voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.

The former president has yet to announce his intentions for 2024, but speculation has continued to mount. Speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity over the summer, Trump hinted that he already made a decision on whether he will run for president in 2024.

“Let me ask the crowd. Of everybody here, would you like to see the president run again in 2024?” Hannity asked, acknowledging Trump would likely not show his hand.

“You’re not going to answer, but I have to ask. Where are you in the process — or — let me ask you this, without giving the answer – what the answer is — have you made up your mind?” he asked.

“Yes,” Trump responded, drawing applause.