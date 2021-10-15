Exclusive — Former CBP Official on Marsha Blackburn Podcast: Biden ‘Complicit’ in Cartels’ Human Trafficking

Former Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan told Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on her Unmuted with Marsha podcast that President Joe Biden’s open border policies make him “complicit” in cartel smuggling, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Blackburn, who recently visited the southern border, said, “Every town has turned into a border town, every state a border state because of this porous southern border.”

During her trip to the border last week, Blackburn met with the CBP, Texas Department of Safety, and the Texas National Guard to witness Biden’s inability to curb the border crisis ten months into his administration.

Blackburn asked Morgan, “What should the Biden administration do today to secure the border?”

Morgan said the administration could reinstate the Remain in Mexico program. He added that Blackburn has been a “champion” of this policy to secure the border:

“President Trump and the great men and women who worked for him, they really developed a network of tools, authorities, and policies, and Remain in Mexico is one of those that absolutely, drastically secured our borders and ended catch and release and reduced the flow of immigration by 75 percent,” Morgan said.

Morgan said that CBP could experience two million apprehensions of illegal immigrants trying to cross the border.

“When you have open borders, ultimately who wins is the cartels,” Morgan said, noting that they could increase their power by smuggling illegal immigrants across the border.

“I actually say right now the Biden administration, they’re complicit in completing the smuggling chain,” Morgan said.

“Without the United States government doing exactly what you said, the flow of illegal immigration would go down by 75 percent. You would see the cartels’ smuggling days go out of business,” he added.

“The exposure and the humanitarian crisis is horrific, and the Biden administration is responsible for what is going on,” Blackburn said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.