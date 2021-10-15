Voters have a sinking opinion of President Biden’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus, a Politico/Morning Consult survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents how they rate Biden’s handling of the coronavirus — a key issue he used on the campaign trail.

Overall, a majority, 54 percent, said he is doing a fair or poor job. Of those, 39 percent said he is doing a “poor” job, compared to 24 percent who said “excellent” and 19 percent who said “fair.”

Congress, overall, saw negative marks too, as 65 percent gave the legislative body negative ratings of fair or poor. Fifty-two percent said the same of congressional Democrats, and 63 percent said the same of congressional Republicans. Poor opinions, specifically, are 33 percent for congressional Democrats, 37 percent for Republicans, and 28 percent for Congress overall.

The survey, taken October 8-11, 2021, among 1,999 registered voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.

Similarly, an Axios-Ipsos poll released this week found Biden losing trust from the American people on the coronavirus, as less than half, 42 percent, trust the president “a great deal or fair amount.”

The declining trust and approval follow Biden’s divisive coronavirus speech last month, in which he announced a forthcoming rule requiring private businesses with over 100 employees to either mandate vaccines or implement rigorous testing requirements. It also comes as Biden’s administration effectively began rationing lifesaving coronavirus treatment, citing concerns over “equitable distribution.”