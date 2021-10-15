White House: Focus on Joe Biden Spending Trillions ‘Not Helpful’

The White House continues struggling to move beyond the fact President Joe Biden wants to spend trillions of dollars during a period of high economic inflation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday in an interview with Pod Save America that the focus on the level of Biden’s proposed “Build Back Better” spending was “not helpful.”

“There’s no question that this has become a focus around numbers is not helpful, we can’t entirely control that, we obviously want to talk about the substantive issues.”

Psaki acknowledged it was difficult for White House officials as they continued negotiating with Democrat senators to sign off on a multi-trillion spending deal.

Facing growing unrest in the Democrat party, President Joe Biden plans to host meetings at the White House on Wednesday to save his $5 trillion domestic spending agenda. https://t.co/Blg4D86JxF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 22, 2021

“Right now we’re just in kind of the messy phase where people are doing their peacocks a little, peacock feathers, you know what I mean? she said, referring to senators like Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

She urged the leftist audience not to lose hope about the future of Biden’s proposed agenda, even though she admitted recently at a press conference it would not be $3.5 trillion.

“Don’t feel that bad everyone,” she said, adding that “people should not feel glum out there, we’re going to get this done. It’s still going to be historic.”