Republican candidate Matt Mowers outraised vulnerable Democrat incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) in New Hampshire’s first congressional district by nearly $80,000, according to the campaign, after the Republican announced his candidacy to unseat Pappas roughly one month before the filing deadline.

Mowers, who was once a senior White House adviser — advising the secretary of state to advance the America First agenda and issues such as religious freedom, immigration, the border, and more — said the campaign had outraised the vulnerable incumbent’s whole third-quarter fundraising after being in the race for one month.

“I am humbled and energized by the early enthusiasm and support for our effort to restore New Hampshire’s voice in Congress and to fight for our American values,” Mowers exclusively told Breitbart News.

“Early resources are important in a race where Nancy Pelosi has been pushing Chris Pappas across the finish line with special interest dollars for years. With this momentum, we will take on Pappas and Pelosi’s entrenched Washington interests and put New Hampshire families first,” Mowers continued.

Early in the month, Mowers exclusively revealed to Breitbart News there is enthusiasm with New Hampshire Republicans heading into the 2022 midterms after his massive four-week fundraising haul of $450,000.

“We are confident that we will have the resources and the grassroots army that is strong enough to fight against the far-left special interests that want to fundamentally change our American values,” Mowers told Breitbart News at the time.

Mowers’ campaign told Breitbart News that the $450,000 raised in under four weeks since announcing his candidacy represents a historic sum by a Republican congressional candidate in New Hampshire during a single quarter of an off-year.

An August poll from the New Hampshire Journal revealed that Mowers is the top contender for the Republican nomination. The poll, which was taken before the candidate even joined the race, showed that he was in a clear lead with 43 percent. His closest Republican competitor was Karoline Leavitt, with only seven percent.

