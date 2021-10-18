Sanctuary State NJ: Illegal Alien Accused of Shaking Baby Unconscious

An illegal alien living in the sanctuary state of New Jersey is accused of shaking an infant so hard that the child became unconscious, prosecutors say.

Nelson Ventura Delacruz, a 31-year-old illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child after prosecutors allege that he shook a three-month-old baby into unconsciousness.

Delacruz, who had been working at a warehouse in Garfield, New Jersey, was arrested on October 13 following an investigation by the Garfield Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to prosecutors, an unresponsive three-month-old baby was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center on October 2. Following a medical examination, the baby was found to have been suffering from significant injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Prosecutors determined that the baby had suffered longtime abuse. Delacruz, prosecutors say, had the baby in his custody at the time that the injuries occurred. He remains in the Bergen County Jail pending an initial appearance in court.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Daily Voice confirmed, has placed a detainer on Delacruz, requesting that he is turned over to their custody should he be released from jail.

