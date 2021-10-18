Poll: Mo Brooks Leads Alabama’s Senate Republican Primary by 43 Points

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks to constituents before a Republican Senate forum in Pelham, Ala. Brooks says he has prostate cancer. The four-term Alabama lawmaker made the announcement Wednesday on the House Floor. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) leads challenger Katie Britt by 43 points in Alabama’s Republican U.S Senate primary, according to a poll released Monday by Club for Growth PAC.

According to the survey, 55 percent of likely GOP voters support Brooks — 43 percent higher than second-place challenger Katie Britt’s 12 percent. Senate hopefuls Jessica Taylor and Lynda Blanchard tied at five percent each, with 23 percent remaining undecided.

Brooks has a polling advantage in the race despite Britt leading in fundraising.

Katie Britt takes on Rep. Mo Brooks, whom Donald Trump has endorsed in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate (Britt Campaign).

The survey, taken October 12-14, 2021, among 506 likely GOP voters, has a margin of error of +4.4 percent.

Additionally, the poll included the same ballot test question but posed with Brooks as endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“As more primary voters become aware that Donald Trump has endorsed Mo Brooks in the Senate primary, Brooks’ lead should expand substantially,” a release accompanying the poll’s release said.

Former President Trump endorsed Brooks in April. “Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and FIGHT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks,” Trump said in his endorsement, adding that Brooks “will stand up for America First no matter what obstacles the Fake News Media, RINOs, or Socialist Democrats may place in his path.”

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Once pollsters informed primary voters about the Trump endorsement, Brooks’ vote share increased by 17 points–to 72 percent. Britt gained one point, Blanchard and Taylor have two and four percent, respectively, and the undecided count dropped to nine percent in light of the endorsement.

