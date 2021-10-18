Diana Shaw, acting inspector general for the State Department, has launched a series of investigations into President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Several sources as well as documents confirmed to Politco about the launched investigation.

An action memorandum sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on October 15 indicated that the probe will focus on:

State Department’s Special Immigrant Visa program; Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S.; resettlement of those refugees and visa recipients; and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul ‘to include evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan nationals.’

In a letter sent on Monday, Shaw notified leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee of the investigation, describing them as “several oversight projects.”