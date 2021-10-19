President Joe Biden’s administration is flying thousands of border crossers, in the middle of the night, to New York and Florida, a New York Post report reveals.

An investigation conducted by the Post found that about 2,000 border crossers and Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) have arrived on flights in the middle of the night at the Westchester County Airport in New York since August 8.

The border crossers and UACs are flown into the New York airport from Texas before getting on buses bound for New York City neighborhoods like the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, along with upstate neighborhoods like Newburgh and Bridgeport, New York.

Others are bussed to Danbury, Connecticut.

Border crossers and UACs are also being flown to Florida in the middle of the night, according to the investigation by the Post. Specifically, border crossers and UACs are being flown from Texas to the Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, Florida before continuing to the Westchester County Airport in New York.

From there, the Post reports, border crossers and UACs are bussed to the Twin Oaks Academy, a detention center for juveniles, which is near Tallahassee, Florida.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blasted the Biden administration’s flying border crossers in the state in the middle of the night:

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed outrage at The Post’s findings, with a spokeswoman saying: “If the Biden Administration is so confident that their open-border policy is good for our country, why the secrecy?” [Emphasis added]. “Why is the Biden Administration refusing to share even the most basic information about illegal alien resettlement in communities throughout our state and the entire country?” spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said.

[Emphasis added]. “Washington, DC, sets immigration policies that do not affect them, and states — that lack information about migrant resettlement and do not have the authority to change federal immigration policy — are expected to bear the brunt of Biden’s reckless open-borders agenda.” [Emphasis added].

Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shrugged off concerns, suggesting to the Post the operation is the norm.

The report comes months after Tennessee officials revealed that the Biden administration had been flying border crossers and UACs into the Chattanooga Wilson Air Center in the middle of the night before bussing the passengers throughout the region.

“President Biden should be willing to come forward and let people know what it is that is happening and how taxpayer dollars are being used to move those that have illegally entered the country,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said at the time.

What remains unclear is how many border crossers and UACs have been loaded onto domestic commercial flights by the Biden administration and coordinating non-governmental organizations (NGOs) since late January.

The latest HHS data shows that from October 2020 to August 2021, nearly 92,500 UACs have been resettled across the U.S. More than 3,600 have been resettled in Los Angeles County, California while thousands more have gone to counties in Florida and New York.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.