White House: ‘No Surprise’ Biden Is Flying Migrants into States at Night

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggested that President Joe Biden’s Catch and Release operation, wherein border crossers are flown to various states for resettlement, is standard policy.

This week, the New York Post unveiled that the Biden administration has been for months flying border crossers and Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) to New York and Florida from Texas.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Psaki shrugged off the Catch and Release operation as nothing more than standard Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) policy.

“Well, I’m not sure it’s in the middle of the night but let me tell you what’s happening here … it is our legal responsibility to safely care for unaccompanied children until they swiftly can be unified with a parent or a vetted sponsor,” Psaki said:

And that’s something we take seriously. We have a moral, a right obligation to do that, to deliver on that. [Emphasis added] In recent weeks, unaccompanied children passed through the Westchester airport … in route to their final destination … it’s no surprise that kids can be seen traveling through states, not just New York … but in other parts of the country as well. [Emphasis added]

The border crossers and UACs are being flown into the Westchester County Airport in Westchester County, New York, from Texas before getting on buses bound for New York City neighborhoods like the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, along with upstate neighborhoods like Newburgh and Bridgeport, New York, and Danbury, Connecticut.

Other border crossers and UACs are also being flown to the Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, before getting bussed to the Twin Oaks Academy, a detention center for juveniles, near Tallahassee, Florida.

The Biden administration has not disclosed how many border crossers have been flown on domestic commercial flights into the U.S. interior since January 20.

The latest HHS data shows that from October 2020 to August 2021, nearly 92,500 UACs have been resettled across the U.S. More than 3,600 have been resettled in Los Angeles County, California, while thousands more have gone to counties in Florida and New York.

