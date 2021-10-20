15 Shot Tuesday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, two of them fatally, on Tuesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reported the first of the two shooting fatalities was a 66-year-old man who was shot and killed while walking “in the 4600 block of West Van Buren Street” about 7:50 a.m.

A van pulled up alongside the 66-year-old and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

The second shooting fatality of the day occurred at 10:20 p.m., when someone pulled alongside a woman who was driving “in the 3400 block of West 60th Place” and opened fire. The woman was shot in the head and transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Breitbart News noted at least 22 people were shot, four of them fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s increasingly strife-torn city.

Crime runs rampant in Lori Lightfoot's Chicago. A woman has been charged for allegedly stealing an ambulance in Chicago and leading officers on a chase before crashing. https://t.co/UoLQdRdgQ8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 17, 2021

HeyJackass.com notes 202 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago thus far in October 2021, and another 32 have been shot and killed.

Year-to-date figures show that 3,151 people have been shot and wounded and in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and another 649 have been shot and killed.

