After a State Department tweet marked “International Pronouns Day” on Wednesday, Republicans blasted the move, calling out the department for misguided priorities and hypocrisy.

The tweet included a link to a page explaining why many Americans list pronouns on social media profiles, noting that “sharing pronouns [is] a way of getting to know someone” and can help avoid “accidentally assuming an incorrect gender.”

Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles. Read more here on @ShareAmerica: https://t.co/gWhoItvGvo. — Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2021

In response, Republicans had harsh words.

“This tweet is a perfect representation of the state department’s careerist cadre. All woke theatrics & zero delivery for the American people,” wrote congressional candidate Joe Kent.

“While we spend money on this globalist nonsense China signs port & mineral access deals,” he added.

This tweet is a perfect representation of the state department’s careerist cadre. All woke theatrics & zero delivery for the American people. While we spend money on this globalist nonsense China signs port & mineral access deals. https://t.co/wyfsqLXZmg — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) October 20, 2021

“Dear God. The politicization of my beloved State Department is a crisis,” wrote former U.S. Intelligence chief Richard Grenell.

“Anthony Blinken and Wendy Sherman are neutering our diplomats,” he added. “This isn’t diplomacy.”

Dear God. The politicization of my beloved State Department is a crisis. Anthony Blinken and Wendy Sherman are neutering our diplomats. This isn’t diplomacy. https://t.co/Mu2tC8FJbM — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 20, 2021

“This is what the people in charge of our nations foreign policy are working on today,” wrote Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

This is what the people in charge of our nations foreign policy are working on today https://t.co/hJk2fpyzPj — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 20, 2021

“And some people wonder how the Embassy in Afghanistan fell so quickly,” the GOP tweeted.

And some people wonder how the Embassy in Afghanistan fell so quickly. https://t.co/UupCTDsbf9 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 20, 2021

“China successfully tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, Afghanistan is now a terror super-state, Central American countries are sending a FLOOD of migrants to our border, and THIS is what the State Department prioritizes!?” asked Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

“What is WRONG with these people???” he added.

China successfully tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, Afghanistan is now a terror super-state, Central American countries are sending a FLOOD of migrants to our border, and THIS is what the State Department prioritizes!? What is WRONG with these people??? https://t.co/IfxP68wFHz — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) October 20, 2021

“Could we just get the American Christian missionaries being held hostage in Haiti back home?” asked former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Could we just get the American Christian missionaries being held hostage in Haiti back home? https://t.co/8w0xnly8bA — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) October 20, 2021

“China is testing hypersonic missiles. We’re celebrating International Pronouns Day,” wrote Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY).

China is testing hypersonic missiles. We're celebrating International Pronouns Day. https://t.co/P7hqUxt6T6 — Congresswoman Tenney (@RepTenney) October 20, 2021

“The State Department still hasn’t helped extract our remaining allies in Afghanistan who could not escape,” wrote Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO).

“…But they have time to tweet about gender pronouns,” he added.

The State Department still hasn’t helped extract our remaining allies in Afghanistan who could not escape. …But they have time to tweet about gender pronouns. https://t.co/qiNJcrO2LB — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) October 20, 2021

“There are still many American citizens, legal permanent resides, and at-risk Afghan allies that remain stranded in Afghanistan!” wrote Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN).

There are still many American citizens, legal permanent resides, and at-risk Afghan allies that remain stranded in Afghanistan! https://t.co/hl96oeEfwm — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) October 20, 2021

“Today, we share why Congressman Roy votes no most of the time,” wrote Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

Today, we share why Congressman Roy votes no most of the time. https://t.co/jC1HRy7xqn — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 20, 2021

“This is a joke,” wrote Dr. Kelli Ward, chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party.

This is a joke. 🙄 https://t.co/ErVxXm7Knx — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) October 20, 2021

“They left Americans stranded in Afghanistan because they are focused on this,” wrote Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL).

They left Americans stranded in Afghanistan because they are focused on this. https://t.co/AY8ZACtaWs — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) October 20, 2021

“You’re an embarrassment to America,” wrote congressional candidate Robby Starbuck.

You’re an embarrassment to America. https://t.co/YtwRxZzvk4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 20, 2021

“Today’s @StateDept tweet is proudly sponsored by the CCP!” mocked former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth.

“Defund the @StateDept,” wrote Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN).

“China tested out a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile and Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan, but this is what Biden’s State Department is prioritizing,” wrote PA senatorial candidate Jeff Bartos.

China tested out a nuclear-capable hypersonic missle and Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan, but this is what Biden’s State Department is prioritizing. https://t.co/RbBbcxIxer — Jeff Bartos (@jeff_bartos) October 20, 2021

“What are you doing about China’s expanded nuclear capabilities?” asked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

What are you doing about China’s expanded nuclear capabilities? https://t.co/UsUup0OXRS — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 20, 2021

“This is why China is launching hypersonic missiles and we find out about it from press releases,” wrote congressional candidate Desi Cuellar.

This is why China is launching hypersonic missiles and we find out about if from press releases. https://t.co/r6BeqoyvsE — Desi Cuellar for Congress (NY-14) (@DesiJCuellar) October 20, 2021

“If I’m Xi Jinping, I take one look at that tweet and then invade Taiwan…” wrote Donald Trump Jr. “At this rate we should probably just go ahead and learn how to write our pronouns in Mandarin,” he quipped.

If I’m Xi Jinping, I take one look at that tweet and then invade Taiwan… At this rate we should probably just go ahead and learn how to write our pronouns in Mandarin. Oh yea, btw, what were the pronouns of all the Americans you abandoned to the Taliban? https://t.co/aUNN3zd71L — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 20, 2021

“The Biden Administration has completed the descent into self-parody,” wrote former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller.

The Biden Administration has completed the descent into self-parody. https://t.co/YWII5iPpKA — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 20, 2021

The State Department’s tweet in support of the made-up day, which began in 2018, coincides with the Biden administration’s moves to prioritize gender identity over the fundamental reality of biological sex.

In May, the Kellogg Company teamed up with advocacy group GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to push a limited edition, LGBTQ-themed cereal, called “Together With Pride,” which hit shelves across the country ahead of Pride Month.

The side of the cereal box lists the pronouns, “he/him, she/her,” and “they/them,” as well as a blank section that encourages customers to “add your own.”

In January, Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed gay and transgender activists into her ceremonial office, expressing her preferred pronouns during her remarks.

“My pronouns are she and her,” she said.

Since Joe Biden was sworn in as president a new line has been added to the White House contact form asking for pronoun preferences — “she/her, he/him, they/them, other, or prefer not to share.”

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.