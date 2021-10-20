A Wednesday morning bomb threat led to the lockdown of the naval base housing Walter Reed Medical Center.

CNBC reports that the threat called in about 8:45 a.m., and “staff and visitors at the base in Bethesda, Maryland, were ordered to shelter in place, and the facility’s gates were closed to non-emergency traffic.”

🚨 0925, 20OCT21: NSA Bethesda Shelter In Place – This is an emergency announcement affecting Naval Support Activity Bethesda. A hazard exists at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. All personnel and beneficiaries are directed to stay clear of Walter Reed Bethesda. — Walter Reed Bethesda (@WRBethesda) October 20, 2021

WTOP notes that the earliest reports of the threat included claims of a possible active shooter. However, at 10 a.m., authorities tweeted, “At this time, there is no indication of an active shooter on the installation. A bomb threat is still under investigation. A lockdown remains in place.”

All scheduled patient appointments have been canceled at this time.

UPDATE: At 10:49 a.m. the Naval Support Activity Bethesda tweeted that “K-9 teams are in the process of clearing buildings at Walter Reed Bethesda.” They also stressed that the lockdown is still in place.

