Nolte: 58% Say Joe Biden Not Mentally or Physically Capable of Being President

President Joe Biden leans forward as he talkss to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
John Nolte

A stunning 58 percent of voters say His Fraudulency Joe Biden is not up to the job of being president.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,000 likely voters and asked, “How confident are you that Joe Biden is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States?”

A full 50 percent said they are “not at all confident,” while another eight percent said “not very confident.”

In fact, only 27 percent said they were “very confident” Biden was up to the job of being president, while 14 percent said “somewhat confident.”

Basically, only 41 percent of voters believe Biden has what it takes mentally and physically to be president.

Rasmussen also asked, “Is Joe Biden doing the job of president, or are others making decisions behind the scenes?”

Only 38 percent believe Biden is making decisions, while a clear majority of 53 percent say others are making decisions for him.

masks Biden

Joe Biden replaces the mask he wears to reduce the risk posed by coronavirus after addressing union members outside the United Auto Workers Region 1 offices on September 09, 2020 in Warren, Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Have we ever before lived in a country where 58 percent said the president is not mentally or physically fit to be president?

And those 58 percent are correct. There’s simply no question Biden is unfit to be president. We know this because his handlers keep him in hiding.

One of the basic rules of politics is that you put an end to negative speculation by meeting it head-on. If the criticism says you can’t or won’t or are incapable of doing that, you go out and show the world you are doing that.

One example occurred when former President Trump was accused of cowering in the White House bunker during the Black Lives Matter riots. A few days later, he walked across the street from the White House and held up a Bible at a local church vandalized by these terrorists.

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St. John's Church across from the White House after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. - US President Donald Trump was due to make a televised address to the nation on Monday after days of anti-racism protests against police brutality that have erupted into violence.

US President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St. John’s Church across from the White House after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

That’s Politics 101. You assuage people’s fears by going out and showing the criticism is invalid.

If people question the president’s health, you get him out there to prove he’s robust.

If people question the president’s ability to understand the common man, you get him out there talking to everyday people.

This is the long way of saying that if Biden were indeed physically and mentally up to the job, he would be out and about right now proving it.

US President Joe Biden trips as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 19, 2021. - President Biden travels to Atlanta, Georgia, to tour the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and to meet with Georgia Asian American leaders, following the Atlanta Spa shootings. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Eric BARADAT has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [March 19, 2021] instead of [March 18, 2021]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden trips as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 19, 2021. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Instead, because he is indeed mentally and physically unfit, he remains in hiding from the public. And when he does come out, it’s in a totally managed and controlled environment, like his upcoming CNNLOL town hall, where he will be protected, get the questions in advance, and not face a situation that mentally or physically taxes him.

Ironically, if Biden did know what was going on around him, he would take a look at his public opinion polls and be furious at those making all these terrible decisions in his name.

