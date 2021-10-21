Anthony Fauci and NIH Take Heat over Funding of Gain-of-Function Research at Wuhan Lab: ‘Will There Be Consequences?’

Wendell Husebø

Dr. Anthony Fauci and National Institutes of Health (NIH) drew heat Thursday over a document that reveals gain-of-function research was funded at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Communist China.

Fauci had previously denied funding gain-of-function before the Senate in May. The NIH “has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Fauci claimed.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tweeted, “‘I told you so’ doesn’t even begin to cover it here,” referring to his belief that Fauci lied to the Senate about the funding of gain-of-function research.

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, tweeted a video of Fauci denying he funded the Wuhan lab’s work. “That is correct,” Fauci replied, when asked by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) if he had not done funded the research.

Spencer Brown questioned whether there would be consequences for Fauci lying to the Senate.

Brown pointed out the White House previously defended Fauci from being held accountable. “’No.’ was Psaki’s answer in a June press briefing when asked if she could imagine any circumstance in which Biden would fire Fauci.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) suggested Fauci knew all along he funded gain of function research at the Wuhan lab. “He should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Cotton added.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) also pointed to the revelation and said, “Fauci lied again.”

Steve Deace called Fauci a “craven liar” and “fiend” for misleading to the Senate committee.

“But to claim ‘yeah he did the dangerous kind of research that likely created Covid-19, but he didn’t create it’ is like OJ saying ‘I knifed a gorgeous blond and her lover, just not that gorgeous blond and her lover,'” Deace said, faulting Fauci for funding coronavirus research.

Jennifer Van Laar tweeted that Fauci and Collins needs to go to jail. “This isn’t about lying to Congress. This is about everything that happened before 2020,” she said.

Emily Kopp pointed out Fauci’s boss, Francis Collins, announced his retirement before the revelations come to light Wednesday evening.

