Poll: Majority Believe Grocery Prices Will Continue to Rise over the Next Year

Most Americans expect grocery prices to continue to rise over the next year and admit that the rising prices have caused them to change their eating habits, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The vast majority of voters, 81 percent, said they are paying more for groceries now than they were one year ago. What is more, 66 percent believe the amount they will spend on groceries one year from now will be “higher” than what they are spending now. Another 19 percent said it will be “about the same,” but only six percent believe it will be “lower.”

The majority of Republicans, Democrats, and independents believe prices will be higher next year — 80 percent, 57 percent, and 64 percent, respectively.

They survey also asked respondents if they have changed their eating habits as a result of the rising prices. A majority, 53 percent, said they have, while 40 percent said they have not.

The survey, taken October 13-14, 2021, among 1,000 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

The poll coincides with a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey this week, which found people acknowledging that they have been “personally” affected by supply chain shortages when attempting to buy basic consumer goods.

As Breitbart News reported:

They survey asked respondents, “Are you personally encountering delays or shortages when attempting to purchase common consumer products?” Overall, 53.7 percent said they are, while just over one-third, 35.8 percent, said they are not. Another 10.5 percent remain unsure. Notably, a plurality of Democrats, 48.3 percent, claim they are not personally encountering issues, while 42.4 percent contend they are. However, 67.7 percent of Republicans and 50.6 percent of independent voters say they are experiencing shortages or delays.

During a Wednesday appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose approval remains underwater, said the supply chain crisis “will persist as long as this pandemic continues.”