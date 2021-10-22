GOP Congressman Ends Floor Speech with ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’

Congressman Bill Posey (R-FL) criticized the Biden administration’s economic agenda on the House floor on Thursday and ended the speech by saying, “Let’s go, Brandon,” which is a nod to the popular anti-Biden chant.

“Based on the false promise that he would unify America, President Biden got into the Oval Office,” Rep. Posey said. “And my friends on the other side of the aisle gained a razor-thin majority in the House and Senate.”

“But you know, we know, we all know, everybody knows the unification promise was a lie, and your majority is going to be short-lived,” he added. “So you must feel compelled to rush through a radical agenda before the midterms.”

Posey finished by saying that Americans want Democrats “to help put America back where you found it and leave it the hell alone. Let’s go, Brandon!”

https://twitter.com/AlexThomp/status/1451556806828908546

The phrase “Let’s go, Brandon” is a euphemistic way of saying “Fuck Joe Biden.” The phrase took the internet by storm after a NASCAR reporter claimed the crowd was chanting “let’s go, Brandon” after Brandon Brown’s victory, despite the clear chants of “fuck Joe Biden.” It is now a popular chant among people frustrated with the Biden Administration.

https://twitter.com/sn00pdad/status/1444458392614019072

Rep. Posey commented on his speech on Friday to Fox News, “Listen to my speech – like many Americans, I’m frustrated seeing the country quickly decline and the erosion of our civil liberties due to Washington’s policies designed to turn America upside down like the vaccine mandates, silencing parents at school board meetings, rampant crime, broken borders, rising gas and food prices, the weaponizing of the IRS, and a $5 trillion Green New Deal to restructure our lives,” he said.