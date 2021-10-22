Illinois Mother Fatally Shot While Reading Bible to Her Daughter

A 23-year-old Zion, Illinois, mother was shot and fatally wounded as she was reading the Bible to her 7-month-old daughter Sunday night.

On October 21, 2021, FOX 32 reported that the mother, Melanie Yates, was reading the Bible around 9:00 p.m. when a stray bullet entered her home and struck her in the head.

The Lake & McHenry County Scanner noted that Yates succumbed to her wounds Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Police indicate that Yates was not the target of the shooting that took her life. Nearby residents reported hearing multiple gunshots, and FOX 32 pointed out that “several shell casings were found in the area.”

HEARTBREAKING: 23-year-old Melanie Yates was inside her suburban home Sunday night reading the Bible to her 7-month-old daughter when she was struck by a stray bullet. She later died at the hospital. https://t.co/CubWzEylxc — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) October 22, 2021

Yates’ mom, Lam Calderon, said, “You totally transformed the lives of my son-in-law and my granddaughters. They will never know their mother again. It’s heartbreaking because she wasn’t out and about, she was in her own home.”

Yates leaves behind a husband and two children.

