Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) told Breitbart News during a press conference Thursday that President Joe Biden’s inability to secure the border and lobbying for amnesty will lead to Democrats getting “crushed” during the 2022 midterm elections.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hosted a roundtable on the border crisis with Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Gonzales, Kat Cammack (R-FL), John Rutherford (R-FL), Troy Nehls (R-TX), and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.

The roundtable serves as the first of many McCarthy will host on issues facing the country such as taxes, energy, IRS spying, and other matters.

McCarthy and the other lawmakers noted that Biden has failed to curtail the border crisis nearly 11 months into his administration:

The lawmakers largely focused on how Biden’s inability to secure the border leads to illegal immigrant crime and carries national security implications. However, lawmakers told Breitbart News that the Biden border crisis could devastate Biden’s chances of retaining his legislative majority in the 2022 congressional midterm elections.

“It’s very simple; if this administration does not secure the southern border, they will get crushed in the midterms. It’s that simple. Amnesty doesn’t help at all,” Gonzalez said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has roughly a three-member majority in the House and faces historical headwinds in her battle to hold onto the Speaker’s gavel.

Gallup’s polling history has found that presidents polling below 50 percent, including Biden, lose 37 House seats. Presidents with above 50 percent approval ratings lose an average of 14 House seats.

This means that Biden’s inability to secure the border, alongside the supply chain and inflation crises, could lead to Republicans regaining the House majority and making Republican Leader McCarthy the next Speaker of the House.

Cammack told Breitbart News that swing districts and Americans across the political spectrum could see how America is declining under Biden:

All you have to do is walk around your community for a second and see what’s going on. The overdoses, we’re on track to double the amount of overdoses across America. That’s absolutely shameful. That impacts every single district, no matter if you are in a rural district, or an urban district, or if you are a registered [red] or blue.

McCarthy said that should Republicans win back the House after the midterms, a Republican majority could serve as a check to the Biden administration, and that they could push for policies to secure the border.

“We will return to the policies that made our border secure,” he said, saying that they would make a secure border a “top priority.”

