Sen. Menendez: ‘Dreamer’ Advocates Reject Amnesty Compromise

The organizers of the “Dreamer” amnesty movement are refusing to compromise on their demands for citizenship for themselves and for their parents who illegally migrated into the United States, Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) told Axios.

Menendez has long supported the award of citizenship to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) migrants who were brought to the United States as children by their parents. But, he admitted to Axios on October 20th, “we can’t count 10 Republican votes to join us” is passing an amnesty for the young illegals, who are called “Dreamers” by pro-migration activists.

Nonetheless, Menendez added, the leaders of the DACA groups do not want to negotiate for compromise: “The reality … is when you talk to dreamers, they will tell you, ‘Yes, they want to finally have their dream come true and have their status adjusted [to citizen], but they don’t want to leave their parents behind.”

Menendez pointedly declined to criticize or praise the opposition. “I’m not so Solomonic to decide that I can accept, you know, a status for one group and not for others, when they themselves reject that proposition,” Menendez said.

The compromise rejection was repeated the same day by Greisa Martinez, the executive director of the leading progressive-funded advocacy group for DACA migrants, United We Dream:

The DACA movement combines an elite-led, narcissistic, and maximalist leadership with a large number of ordinary illegal migrants working in a wide variety of ordinary blue-collar jobs, said Rob Law, policy director at the Center for Immigration Studies.

These illegal migrants have received free education, work permits, exemptions from deportation, plus “fangirl coverage” in the media, yet claim they have the moral right to get the huge prize of citizenship from Americans, he said.

The claimed leaders of the DACA migrants and their political supporters insist the migrants are blameless because they were brought to the United States as children, he said. But the average age of the DACA migrant is roughly 26. Law said:

Now they’re making a choice as an adult … instead of saying, “I know that I have no right to be here, but I do like this country, let me try to find a way to do it the right way,” they’re saying, “We’re here, we’re not going anywhere [and] it’s us plus our parents.

He continued:

The demands of the dreamer movement just show the narcissism that underlies it. They’re demanding legalization for themselves, which they’re not entitled to under our current laws. But that’s not enough, they also want cheaper college, they want jobs, and they want their families — many of whom have also broken our immigration laws — to also benefit from it. They do not recognize that adding more people into this country makes it harder for Americans to get good jobs and reasonable housing. All they do … is demand, demand, criticize, criticize. They never say “Oh, thank you for these work permits — which are illegal by the way — and the opportunity to have a job and dollar wages.” There’s no appreciation for what they’ve gotten from the country.

“There’s probably no more privileged group of aliens in this country,” he said, adding:

The extremely greedy position that has been staked out [by the leaders] is going to prevent the supposedly sympathetic dreamer or DACA population from actually getting a permanent immigration status in this country, which you know very well could happen if they were reasonable and tempered their demands to just focus on those [migrants for whom] there does appear to be some level of support if certain other conditions are paired with it.

But by continuing to demand more and more, and to say it’s an all or nothing proposition, they’re going to get nothing. It’s a terrible negotiating ploy. But that goes to show that it’s truly not the DACA population or the larger so-called dreamer population that’s really negotiating on their own behalf. It’s the professional open borders crew.

The leadership of the UWD group is part of the progressive movement, and they use the ordinary DACA illegals to help “open of borders and society and basically remove any form of identity by country,” Law said. “It’s all rather brazen and well-orchestrated — there’s nothing organic about the so-called ‘dreamer’ movement”

UWD was created in 2008 by the pro-migration leftists at the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and by immigration lawyers at the National Immigration Law Center.

The group has also worked closely with Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us lobby group for West Coast investors, which played a central role in the public campaign to keep the DACA program operating during President Donald Trump’s tenure. That pro-DACA campaign helped distract and block Trump’s campaign promises to reform immigration in favor of Americans, and his promise to shut down the supply of H-1B visa workers.

In 2014, one of the less-well-known activist groups suggested a DACA compromise, according to a 2014 New York Times article:

But this month, Cesar Vargas, the co-director of the Dream Action Coalition, another youth group, started a furious debate among immigrant organizations with an open letter signed by more than 100 activists. “Focus on a practical legislative solution for immediate relief for families, even if it doesn’t include a special path to citizenship,” he wrote. “Our families and communities need relief now, not ideological hard lines.” … “We want to show we are not loyal to any party,” Mr. Vargas said in an interview on Monday. “We will give credit to whoever will be the first to address the crisis of deportation.” He and other youth leaders said that gaining direct citizenship for the majority of illegal immigrants could be a later goal.

The proposed compromise was quickly shot down by progressive leaders.

Mexico-born Vargas was brought to the United States by his mother after his father died. He did not respond to messages from Breitbart News.

UWD did not respond to Breitbart News. Law said:

The DACA population is, generally speaking, just run-of-the mill illegal aliens who met certain criteria that were cooked up by the [Barack] Obama administration. The hardest obstacle to overcome [to enter] DACA was the year that you had to have entered the country and the upper age limit.

Amid the uncompromising amnesty push, many polls show growing public support — including among Latinos — for Trump’s pro-American immigration policies. The polls also show a steep drop in Latino support for Joe Biden: