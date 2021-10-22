President Joe Biden was ridiculed as he struggled through another CNN town hall Thursday evening, serving up multiple creepy and awkward moments for social media to devour.

The president struggled with the optics of the event as well as the substance, where he admitted he did not have a short-term plan to lower gas prices, refused to defend a monument to President Thomas Jefferson, said he did not have enough time to visit the Southern border, and backed mass firings of police and first responders if they did not get a coronavirus vaccine.

On multiple occasions, moderator Anderson Cooper gently steered Biden back to the subject at hand as the president started rambling.

At one point, Biden began ranting about poor children of single parents not hearing enough words in the home to be properly educated, before Cooper helped him to refocus.

Biden: *Rambling* Anderson Cooper: "Mr President…"

*scolds him for going off topic* pic.twitter.com/zQeIOS2VIM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2021

At another point, Biden struggled to remember the name of a port in Long Beach, California, despite addressing the issue a week earlier.

Thank God Joe Biden had Anderson Cooper there to help him finish his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/crta2OeM64 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 22, 2021

“What am I doing here?” Biden asked, as Cooper helped him remember the name of the port city.

Omg! WATCH! Anderson Cooper has to help Joe Biden remember the city of Long Beach, California. “What am I doing here?” pic.twitter.com/WQmVnDAgJB — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 22, 2021

Biden was also mocked for standing still, holding out his clenched fists awkwardly as Cooper spoke during the town hall.

"I’m not sure what to do with my hands” — Ricky Bobby pic.twitter.com/vnqpI28i3M — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 22, 2021

He also had a moment when he stood rigidly, allowing his arms to droop with his head bowed down.

At times, Biden had to stop and close his eyes as he tried to finish a statement.

Biden goes on a long rant trying to defend "the integrity of the Justice Department" until Anderson Cooper swoops in to save him. pic.twitter.com/nVmoJqPBmV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2021

Biden also made the “OK” symbol with his hand and peered through it, hoarsely whispering at the audience when talking about tax rates.

Joe Biden's whispering again pic.twitter.com/82P9kuGhvH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

At another point in the evening, he falsely identified “the mayor” of Baltimore who was actually a congressman.

Joe Biden says he sees "the Mayor" of Baltimore in the audience (Brandon Scott) It's actually Congressman Kweisi Mfume (whose District includes Morgan State and was never Mayor of Baltimore) pic.twitter.com/zLOBFgReVp — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 22, 2021

He also appeared to forget Sen. Krysten Sinema’s (D-AZ) name at one point, referring to her as “one other person.”

Anderson Cooper just had to remind a rambling Joe Biden what his question was. And then he seemed to forget Kyrsten Sinema’s name. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 22, 2021

The RNC published a supercut of the president’s town hall on Friday morning.