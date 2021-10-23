Florida’s job growth rate is three times the national rate, seeing 17 consecutive months of growth, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Friday.

“Happy to report at a time of economic uncertainty, a lot of headwinds coming out of Washington, DC, that for the month of September, Florida added over 84,000 new jobs,” the Florida governor, who has continued to face a wave of scrutiny from the establishment media and blue state leaders for refusing to implement restrictive mandates, announced Friday.

“That’s a big chunk of the national numbers that were reported in September,” he added, vowing to continue to work to provide an environment for people to “work and live and thrive for themselves and their families.”

Overall, Florida gained 84,500 jobs total, 72,500 of which are private sector jobs. It added 50,000 workers over the last month, representing a “5.4% increase over-the-year, which is significantly higher than the national rate of 0.8%,” according to DeSantis’s office.

The Sunshine State has added over one million jobs since April 2020, near the beginning of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. The state’s unemployment rate currently sits at 4.9 percent.

“We’re happy to be able to continue to momentum. We’ve got a lot more to do, and we’ve to a lot of challenges with some of the things that are happening at the national level,” he said, adding they are “going to continue to fight hard to make Florida a great place.”

This month, the Labor Department announced that the U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs in September — a “sluggish” pace, “as they predicted about 500,000 jobs created, but the economy fell short again.”

Jobs Creators Network reacted harshly to the Biden administration’s latest figures, slamming his “failed policies” and blaming him for “wrecking small businesses” nationwide.

“Even the termination of Biden’s overly-generous unemployment benefits – which kept workers on the sidelines for almost half a year – failed to stimulate job growth because Biden’s agenda is wrecking small businesses,” Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, said in a statement.

“Higher taxes, vaccine mandates, record spending triggering rapid inflation – this is all part of Biden’s ‘War on Small Business,’” he added.

All the while, Florida, under DeSantis’s leadership, has earned the reputation as an oasis for both economic growth and individual liberty.