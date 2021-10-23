Trafalgar Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Slides Down to 39 Percent

President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit a new low in the Trafalgar Group poll released Friday, showing his approval continues to slide below 40 percent.

The poll shows Biden’s approval hovers at 39.2 percent, compared to the president’s disapproval spiking to 58.4 percent, with more than 54.8 percent of the respondents saying they “strongly disapprove” of him. Only 2.4 percent said they have no opinion.

Looking at the approval rating by party, just 32.2 percent of the independent respondents said they approve of the president, along with only 11.1 percent of Republicans. Still, a majority (61.2 percent) of Democrats said they approve.

The poll, which surveyed a higher number (39.3 percent) of Democrats than Republicans (35.9 percent), was taken from October 19 to 21, questioning 1,083 likely general election voters. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.98 percent, with a 95 percent confidence rate:

Comparing this poll to Trafalgar Group’s poll from earlier in the month, the two had nearly the same number of respondents (1,087) who were likely general election voters and roughly the same margin of error (+/- 2.97 percent).

The poll shows that the president has a slightly higher approval rating at 39.6 percent, with a somewhat lower (56 percent) disapproval, and 4.3 percent have no opinion of the president.

Nonetheless, Biden has a lower approval (27.5 percent) from the independent respondents:

Earlier in the month, the Trafalgar Group released a poll showing most likely general election voters, including most Democrats, feel that Biden’s second in command, Vice President Kamala Harris, has done a “poor” job handling the southern border crisis.

Overall, 74.9 percent said Harris’s performance on the border is “poor.” Furthermore, 54.6 percent of the Democrats said the vice president has done a “poor” job.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.