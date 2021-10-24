At least 23 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported at least 23 people were shot during a time-frame beginning Friday and ending at 3:49 a.m. Sunday.

There were three shooting fatalities, the first of which occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when a 35-year-old woman was “shot in the face after her boyfriend’s gun accidentally went off.” The fatal incident occurred at a party “in the 3700-block of South Wood Street.”

The second shooting fatality of the weekend occurred about 10:40 a.m,, when a 31-year-old man “in the 1200-block of West 73rd Street” was shot numerous times. He was rushed to a hospital after being shot, and was pronounced dead.

The weekend’s third shooting fatality was discovered around 3:15 a.m. Sunday “in the 4400-block of West Monroe Street.” The victim was a 29-year-old man whom police found lying on the ground with gunshots to the chest.

Breitbart News noted at least 22 people were shot, four fatally, last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

HeyJackass.com pointed out that 42 people have been shot and killed in Chicago thus far in October alone, and another 240 have been shot and wounded.

There have been nearly 660 shooting fatalities in Chicago this year.

