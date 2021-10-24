Corporate American media is acting as the ultimate gatekeeper of information in an effort to control the official narrative and keep the public to knowing the truth about current events, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer expressed on Breitbart News Saturday.

“Just think of the Hunter Biden story. They literally blacked it out, censored it, shamed reporters who were discussing it from covering it, and then six months later they were like ‘Oh yeah, our bad, it was right,'” said Spicer, who is also the author of the upcoming book Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America.

In his new book, Spicer said he explores the complicity of the media and its refusal to hold the Biden Administration accountable for its damaging policies.

“It’s not just what they cover, it’s what they don’t,” he said. “It feels like a scene for the Lego movie when you turn on the ‘Today Show’ or the Washington Post. Everything is great, there’s no problems in the country, Joe Biden’s doing a great job, He’s working all of the time. The ridiculousness of how this press corps has acted is an insult to the word ‘journalism.’”

Spicer talked about how Americans who regularly consume left-leaning media are never exposed to stories which contradict the Democrat narrative.

“If you look at the fact that in Loudoun County, Virginia, all of these issues that are happening, the rape of that young girl — and zero minutes were spent on ABC, CBS, and NBC. If you’re not listening to Breitbart or reading Breitbart, or going to NewsMax, you’re not seeing it — it’s the commission that’s almost the biggest sin right now,” he said.

The former White House press secretary said one misunderstanding people on the right may have is that they assume both sides “share a goal of fixing things — and they don’t.”

“We keep thinking we are looking through the same lens, and we’re not,” he said, noting that what conservatives view as crises, Democrats view as a chance to gain more power.

Spicer encouraged Republicans to call out media lies when they see them and to tweet out true information and fact checks to combat corporate media’s neglect of topics that are important to everyday Americans.

“We need to collectively call it out and make the media feel guilty for the fact that they’re not covering it,” he said.

