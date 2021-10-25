#ArrestFauci took off on social media after it was revealed that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) partially funded cruel experiments on dogs, allowing hungry insects to eat them alive.

The demands also follow last week’s NIH letter to Congress, revealing that it did, in fact, fund gain-of-function research, contrary to Fauci’s claims to Congress.

The hashtag took off over the weekend following the disturbing revelation of Fauci’s division of NIH partially funding an experiment, which saw researchers drug beagles, remove their vocal cords, and lock their heads in a cage to allow hungry sand flies to eat them alive.

It also came on the heels of NIH’s letter, which directly contradicted Fauci’s denial of gain-of-function research. The experiment detailed a NIH grant awarded to EcoHealth Alliance “and then sub-awarded to the Wuhan lab” which tested “if spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.”

With the evidence piling up against him, and details of inhumane experiments surfacing, #ArrestFauci took off:

If you’re angry about how Fauci uses puppies, just wait until you hear how he uses COVID vaccines on healthy kids. #ArrestFauci — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) October 24, 2021

Liberals will be more enraged over the puppies that Fauci's "science" is responsible for killing, not the humans that his science has killed. #ArrestFauci — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 24, 2021

#ArrestFauci trends on Twitter as doctor faces criticism for controversial virus research, testing on dogs https://t.co/519BCzrtDq #FoxNews — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 25, 2021

The lies are being exposed. It is the job of Congress to hold him accountable. Something, I intend to do when sworn in.@BishForCongress #ArrestFauci #bishpleasehttps://t.co/Z6iTiGSx4E — Chris Bish (@BishForCongress) October 25, 2021

We need to stop pretending Covid-19 didn't leak from the Wuhan lab. It's undeniable that China & Fauci are responsible for this. #ArrestFauci — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 25, 2021

The US government must stop pumping money into horrific animal experimentation! It's @POTUS Biden’s responsibility to designate an NIH director who choses human-relevant research, as outlined in PETA’s Research Modernization Deal. Visit https://t.co/5BbfjXGR2I to take action! pic.twitter.com/pNfcvDjiDp — PETA (@peta) October 24, 2021

Somehow this inhuman and horrific chapter of Anthony Fauci's life – his torture of dogs for 40 years- was omitted in the @NatGeo special on him…how in the hell did they miss this in their "comprehensive" documentation of the special that bears his name?#ArrestFauci https://t.co/EwfSfxMmOD — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) October 25, 2021

Anthony Fauci conducted Frankenstein research to create a lethal virus that never would have existed or KILLED MILLIONS without him. Anthony Fauci TORTURED beagle puppies for his mad science. Anthony Fauci LIED about it all under oath to Congress.#ArrestFauci — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) October 25, 2021

The Number 1 trend in America right now is #ArrestFauci — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 24, 2021

Over the weekend, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), one of Fauci’s key critics, renewed his call for Fauci to be fired, “just for a lack of judgment, if nothing else”: