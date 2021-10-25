Four people were wounded and two people were killed when a gunman reportedly opened fire in Boise Towne Square mall Monday afternoon around 1:50 p.m.

The New York Times reported that officers responded to calls about the shooting and engaged the suspect in a shootout, critically wounding him.

An officer was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, but the officer’s wounds are not life-threatening.

The Idaho Statesman noted that “the identities of the deceased and those injured have not been released.”

CBS News pointed out that police believe the wounded suspect was the only shooter and that there is no continued danger to the public.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean commented on the incident, saying, “Never should one have to, or does one expect when they’re saying goodbye to a loved one who is headed to work, who is headed out to shop, that they’ll get a call like they did today. Countless people found themselves in a situation they never would have — or should have — expected.”

