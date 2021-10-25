President Joe Biden again forgot to put his mask back on after a speech in New Jersey on Monday and even coughed into his hand before greeting Democrats with handshakes as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The president arrived at his event wearing a mask but after removing it to speak, he walked away from the podium without it.

Coughing into his hand, Biden exited the stage without his mask and began shaking hands with several New Jersey Democrat officials before an aide rushed up to give him another mask.

All other New Jersey officials were wearing masks as they greeted the president.

Biden continues to promote mask wearing across the country, even though he frequently forgets to put his mask on after a speech.

Last week, Biden was caught exiting a Washington, DC. restaurant without a mask, even though the mayor continues to keep a mask mandate in place.

The White House defended the president’s mistake as a “moment” that should not distract from his overall support for masks.

“We know masks work. They are uncomfortable sometimes, and they get tired of wearing them. I understand. I really do,” Biden said in September. “And I wear them in the White House.”