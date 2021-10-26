Another California In-N-Out Closes over Vaccine Mandates

Famed California burger chain In-N-Out had another location shut down this week after the company refused to be the government’s “vaccine police.”

Nearly two weeks after the far-left city of San Francisco temporarily closed an In-N-Out over the store’s lack of vaccine verification, California’s Contra Costa County shut down an In-N-Out for virtually the same reason.

“An In-N-Out restaurant in Contra Costa County has been shut down for violating the county’s coronavirus vaccine mandate,” reported The Hill. “Health officials closed the restaurant Tuesday after it would not check people’s vaccination status who wanted to eat indoors.”

In a statement, Contra Costa Environmental Health (CCEH) said that Pleasant Hill In-N-Out received as many as four citations before the shutdown.

“The Pleasant Hill In-N-Out location received four citations in recent weeks and fines totaling $1,750, all for the same health order violation, before today’s action,” officials said.

Two other In-N-Out burgers in the area have also “been given fines and warnings for not checking a person’s vaccination status before they eat.”

In-N-Out became a national sensation last week when it publicly announced that the business would not enforce vaccine passport verification.

In-N-Out Chief Legal and Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said in a statement:

We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant Associates to segregate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason.

The In-N-Out in San Francisco remained closed for several days until the city allowed it to reopen only for drive-thru and takeout.